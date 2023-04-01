SIT steps up probe into TSPSC paper leak case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified the probe into the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) examination paper leak case. It would record the statements of TSPSC Chairman and members in the paper leak scam.

Sources said the SIT issued notices to TSPSC member Lingareddy and Secretary Anita Ramachandran. The probing agency also asked TSPSC Chairman B Janardhan Reddy to furnish the details sought from the Commission with regard to the paper leak and recruitment of outsourcing staff in the commission. The outsourcing staff Rajashekar Reddy was found to be the main accused in the paper leak in the investigation. Sources said the SIT officials will question the Commission Chairman and the members to ascertain the arrested accused's role in the paper leak and their links with the Commission members.

"The SIT officials will question the TSPSC board members on the recruitment of outsourcing employees. SIT officials will record the statement of seven board members of TSPSC", sources said.

The SIT was already interrogating the arrested accused Shamim, Ramesh and suspended official Praveen and others. After conducting medical tests, the accused were taken into SIT custody.

The main accused in the case, Praveen Kumar and Atlu Rajasekhar reportedly tried to leak Group-1 mains paper as well. Group 1 prelims, AEE, Town Planning, JL, District Accounts Officer question papers were available in the pen drives found with Praveen and Rajasekhar, sources said.