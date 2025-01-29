Live
Six Arrested in Suryapet Honor Killing Case
Highlights
Suryapet police have arrested six people in connection with an honor killing case
Suryapet police have arrested six people in connection with an honor killing case. The accused have been booked under charges of murder and the SC/ST Atrocities Act.
According to police sources, the accused were involved in a brutal attack, leading to the victim’s death. Authorities have seized a car, a knife, and mobile phones from the suspects as part of the investigation.
The incident has caused shock and outrage in the region, highlighting ongoing concerns about caste-based violence. Police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence in the case.
