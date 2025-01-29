  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Six Arrested in Suryapet Honor Killing Case

Six Arrested in Suryapet Honor Killing Case
x
Highlights

Suryapet police have arrested six people in connection with an honor killing case

Suryapet police have arrested six people in connection with an honor killing case. The accused have been booked under charges of murder and the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

According to police sources, the accused were involved in a brutal attack, leading to the victim’s death. Authorities have seized a car, a knife, and mobile phones from the suspects as part of the investigation.

The incident has caused shock and outrage in the region, highlighting ongoing concerns about caste-based violence. Police are continuing their investigation to gather further evidence in the case.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick