SLBC Tunnel renamed RR Project: Minister Komatireddy

Nalgonda : “The SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel will henceforth be referred to as the RR Project,” announced Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. Speaking at a public meeting held at the SLBC site in Nalgonda on Saturday, he explained that the late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the SLBC tunnel, and the current Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, allocated funds to complete it. To honor their contributions, the project will be named after them as the RR (Rajasekhara Reddy-Revant Reddy) Project. In his remarks, Komatireddy criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that they neglected district projects for ten years. “Chief Minister KCR deliberately withheld funds for Nalgonda’s projects to ensure I wouldn’t gain recognition,” he claimed.

The minister noted that he was even sent to the United States to procure advanced boring equipment to expedite the SLBC tunnel’s completion. He assured that the tunnel project would be completed within two years and promised irrigation for 50,000 acres from Brahmana Vellemla within six months.

Komatireddy expressed gratitude to CM Revanth for approving funds for district projects without being asked. The minister outlined various initiatives underway in Nalgonda, including junior colleges, a skill development center for Kanagal and Thipparthi mandals, and Rs 800 crore worth of developmental works. He also revealed plans for a new dental college in the district. The Minister urged the public to back the Congress party in the upcoming sarpanch, MPTC, and ZPTC elections. He concluded by promising to transform Nalgonda into a “golden hill” with the leadership of CM Revanth and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, while calling for continued public support for the Congress party.

