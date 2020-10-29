Solar power for Bhadradri temple

Bhadrachalam: Sri Sita Ramachandraswamy temple in Bhadrachalam will soon become the first temple in the state to have solar lighting.

As part of reducing expenditure, temple authorities have decided to enter into an MoU with Sun Technologies, which provides solar power to all Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depots in the state.

It has been agreed that the Sun Technologies will supply power at the rate of Rs 5.20 per unit if the consumption was below 100 kilowatts and at Rs 4.80 if it was more that 100 kilowatts for next 25 years. The project is likely to cost about Rs 3 crore.

At present, the power bill of the temple is around Rs 1 crore. Once it switches over to solar power, the cost is likely to come down to Rs 40 lakh per year.

This proposal got impetus following talks between the Executive Officer B Sivaji and Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar during his recent visit. The commissioner is said to have given his nod to the temple authorities to go ahead with the proposal.