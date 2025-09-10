Southern Command Army chief visits defence firms in city

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to India’s defence innovation ecosystem, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, AVSM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, visited two of Hyderabad’s leading defence technology firms—Zen Technologies and Adani Defence & Aerospace—on Monday.

The visit highlighted the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering indigenous capability development under the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. During his visit to Zen Technologies, Lt. Gen. Seth was presented with a comprehensive showcase of the company’s advanced defence solutions. These included Counter-Drone systems, Loiter Munitions, Remote-Controlled Weapon Systems, Tactical Engagement platforms, Advanced Combat Training simulators, and Containerised Small Arms Ranges.

The Army Commander commended Zen Technologies for its pioneering role in simulation-based training and tactical readiness, noting its alignment with the evolving needs of modern warfare. At Adani Defence & Aerospace, Lt. Gen. Seth was briefed on the company’s expansive portfolio, which spans advanced UAVs, drones, counter-drone technologies, missiles, small arms, defence electronics, and ammunition manufacturing. He praised the firm’s contribution to strengthening India’s strategic autonomy and its efforts to position Hyderabad as a hub of defence technology excellence.

“The Indian Army is deeply invested in tech absorption and collaborative innovation,” Lt. Gen. Seth remarked. “Partnerships between industry, academia, and the military are essential to ensure our forces remain agile, equipped, and future-ready.” He emphasized the importance of nurturing entrepreneurship and research-driven solutions that address emerging security challenges.