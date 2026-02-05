Speaker gives clean chit to Jagtial MLA

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Assembly speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar on Wednesday gave a clean chit to Jagtial MLA Dr M Sanjay Kumar stating that there was no proof to prove that Sanjay has joined Congress and he was still being considered as a BRS member.

With this, eight of the 10 BRS MLAs facing defection charges have now been given a clean chit from the Speaker’s office. However, Prasad Kumar is yet to take a decision on hearing cases pertaining to two other legislators. It may be noted that BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy had filed a petition seeking disqualification of Sanjay Kumar alleging that he had won on a BRS ticket and had subsequently defected to the ruling party. After taking up the hearing and cross examination, the Speaker has cleared the Jagtial MLA.

Earlier, BRS legislator K P Vivekananda appeared before the Speaker submitting proofs about Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari shifting loyalties to the Congress party. Talking to the media, Vivekananda said that they had complained to the Speaker on April 2, 2024. The Speaker did not take a decision on the petitions, and it was only after almost two years following the Supreme Court’s reprimand and asking the Speaker about where he would spend his New Year’s eve that Prasad Kumar called for inquiry.

Vivekananda said, “Kadiyam Srihari's daughter Kavya had contested on the Congress ticket, and he has also appealed to the voters to vote for Congress. He now says he is in BRS. When he has joined Congress, he should be daring enough to declare it openly,” said Vivekananda, submitting video and paper clippings with their statements in favour of the Congress party.

It may be recalled that Srihari received a second notice from the Speaker. During the first notice, Srihari had sought some time. Now, the Speaker has called Srihari for inquiry and cross examination on February 19.

Meanwhile, responding to the Speaker's ruling, the Jagtial MLA said that he was still in the BRS party. "I represent BRS on whose ticket I had won the election. I have given an affidavit stating that I am a BRS MLA. If the party issues a whip, I will support them. I have never criticised the BRS or its high command.

The local BRS leadership is maintaining a distance with me. I am all for development. I am working with the Chief Minister and the state government for Jagtial’s development," Sanjay Kumar maintained.