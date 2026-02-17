Speaker’s daughter Ananya elected Vikarabad chairperson

Hyderabad: Gaddam Ananya, the Congress party councilor representing Ward 17 and the daughter of Gaddam Prasad Kumar, the Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, was unanimously chosen as the Chairperson of Vikarabad Municipality, assuming her responsibilities on Monday.

Officials confirmed that Gaddam Ananya was the sole candidate nominated for the position of Municipal Chairperson, and subsequently, Election Officer Sudhir administered the oath of office to her.

Following this appointment, the councilors elected Ardha Sudhakar Reddy, the Councilor from Ward 10, as the Vice Chairman.

Present at the meeting in his capacity as an ex-officio member was Vikarabad MLA and Assembly Speaker Prasad Kumar. During the occasion, the Speaker extended his congratulations to Gaddam Ananya, Ardha Sudhakar Reddy, and the other council members, offering them his best wishes for their tenure ahead.