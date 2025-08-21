Sridevi Women's Engineering College Conducts Orientation Day for B.Tech First Year Students (Autonomous Batch)

Live
Sridevi Women's Engineering College (SWEC) successfully conducted an Orientation Day program for B.Tech first-year students on August 21, 2025. The program was formally inaugurated by Ms. Pratyusha Sharma, HR Head, Invesco Pvt. Ltd., in the presence of Dr. K. RadhaKishan Rao, Vice Chairman, SWEC.
Ms. Pratyusha Sharma emphasized self-confidence, knowledge, and networking, advising students to read, connect with people, and build role models.
Advisor Dr. T. Ravinder Reddy highlighted critical thinking, project-based learning, and internships, encouraging experiential learning and skill development. Principal Dr. A. Narmada advised students to adhere to academic regulations, maintain attendance, and focus on building skills from their first year, setting a strong foundation for their future.
The program also featured insightful addresses by Prof. K. Tulasiram, Controller of Examinations, and Mr. M. Harshavardhan, Training Head, providing valuable orientation on academics, examinations, training, and placements. Department-wise induction sessions will be held over the next week.
The academic fraternity, including the Deans, Faculty, and staff, extended a warm welcome to all students, wishing them a bright and successful career ahead.