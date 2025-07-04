Live
- Cyber fraud victim gets back money
- We are lacking somewhere in gender sensitisation: Acting CJ
- State BJP chief to take charge today
- Two die, over 60 villages affected by flood in Balasore
- Sulking over denial of Cabinet berth, Mancherial MLA rejects chief whip post
- Is Kavitha still with BRS, asks Mahesh Goud
- SHGs generate Rs 1 cr p.m. via RTC bus rentals: Seethakka
- NFTDC plays vital role across defence, space, medicine & electronics sectors: Kishan Reddy
- Info sought from public on Puri stampede
- Huge blaze breaks out at Katedan rubber factory
State BJP chief to take charge today
Highlights
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao will officially take charge at 10 am on July 4. He will begin his activities by visiting the...
Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao will officially take charge at 10 am on July 4. He will begin his activities by visiting the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, located near the State Assembly, at 9 am.
According to Gujjula Premender Reddy, the party’s state general secretary, the event will be attended by BJP national leaders, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Legislative Council members, state office bearers, senior leaders, and activists.
Following the ceremony at the headquarters, Ramchander Rao will offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City at 11 am.
Next Story