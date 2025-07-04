State BJP chief to take charge today

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao will officially take charge at 10 am on July 4. He will begin his activities by visiting the Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park, located near the State Assembly, at 9 am.

According to Gujjula Premender Reddy, the party’s state general secretary, the event will be attended by BJP national leaders, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, Legislative Council members, state office bearers, senior leaders, and activists.

Following the ceremony at the headquarters, Ramchander Rao will offer prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City at 11 am.