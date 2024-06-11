State first rank in Edcet for Farmer's child

Nagarkurnool: Born in a simple peasant family Achieved state rank. In the BED (TG Ed Set) entrance which was released on Tuesday, M. Naveen Kumar, a youth from Allipur village of Bijinepalli Mandal, Nagar Kurnool district, secured the State 1st rank.

BED Entrance (Hall Ticket No. 2415307073) secured first rank in the state with 118 marks out of 150 marks. Venkataswamy and Vijayamma of Allipur village, Bijinepalli mandal, Nagar Kurnool district have two children, while the eldest son, M. Naveen Kumar, achieved the state first rank for his efforts. He completed his 10th standard from Sri Saraswathy Vidyanikethan, Bijinepally and completed his inter from Jayalakshmi Junior College, Kothakota.

Later he completed his B.Tech in Hyderabad. Naveen Kumar said that he wrote the BED entrance casually as his goal was to become a Group 1 officer. He said that if you study with a proper plan for the competitive exams, you can easily get a good rank. In this spirit, he said that he will prepare seriously for the next group exams and try to get a good rank. Allipur villagers and the people of the district especially congratulated the farmer's child for getting the state level rank.



