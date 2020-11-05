State helping needy through CMRF: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: The TRS government is providing financial security through Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to poor people for taking treatment for various health problems, said BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

He handed over CMRF cheques to 218 beneficiaries of Karimnagar constituency, who were suffering from various kinds of health problems and undergoing treatment, at his camp office here on Thursday. Beneficiaries thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister Gangula Kamalakar for providing financial assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Kamalakar said the government was committed for the welfare of poor people and the CM had set up CMRF and providing financial aid to the needy, to achieve Bangaru Telangana.

The government is keen on to change government hospitals on par with private and corporate hospitals. With the initiation taken by the CM, any kind of major disease can be easily treated in government hospitals, he added.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former Deputy Mayor G Ramesh, corporators D Mahesh, A Narasaiah, L Venugopal, S Sampath Rao, Mallikarjun, Rajendar and V Pavan Kumar were present along with others.