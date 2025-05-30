State reaps bumper paddy crop: Sridhar Babu

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu said that the paddy procurement process in the joint Karimnagar district was carried out in a well-organised manner.

He said that due to the efficiency of the government, the State witnessed bumper crop, and a large-scale purchase was also made at the same level.

Sridhar Babu along with Transport Minister Prabhakar and Power Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy participated in a meeting held in the district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Sridhar Babu said that Rs 51 crore have been released as compensation of Rs 10, 000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains. He said that even soaked paddy will be purchased at the support price and that farmers need not worry. He said that necessary tarpaulin covers should be made available at the purchase centers so that farmers do not suffer due to untimely rains.

The minister said that steps are being taken to prevent any loss to the patta holders under the Bhu Bharati Act. Patta holders should also be given names that were changed in the past by terrorising them. Just like a person has an Aadhaar card, the land will be provided with the survey number, ownership, extension and boundary details.

Minister Prabhakar said that during the previous regime, farmers faced many problems in the name of weighing at rice mills, but currently there is no problem anywhere in the joint Karimnagar district.

He asked for the speedy completion of project works like Malakpet, Suramma, Mothe Narayanpur, Gauravelli and Devadula. He said that the districts of Bhupalpally, Hanumakonda and Siddipet will come under the joint Karimnagar district and the officials should also invite the respective district Collectors to the joint district review meetings.

He said that there is no scope for corruption in the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme. The government will sanction 3,500 houses for the constituency. The programmes implemented by the government should be taken to the people in a positive manner.

Prabhakar said that the previous BRS government in Karimnagar Husnabad constituency was negligent in the construction of Indiramma Houses. Even the construction of hundreds of houses was not completed in a period of ten years. The Congress government is allocating 3500 houses to each constituency.