Step up coal production: Singareni CMD

Singarani Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram has directed all Area general managers to step up coal production and dispatch to compensate for the shortfall caused by heavy rains during the first half of the year, and to meet the company’s annual targets. Addressing a review meeting on Thursday in Hyderabad, with the company’s Directors, Corporate General Managers and Area General Managers, Balram urged all departments to work in coordination to ensure both production and safety targets are achieved.

He set a daily target of 2.4 lakh tonnes of coal production and dispatch, along with 13.75 lakh cubic metres of overburden removal, to reach the November goal of 72 lakh tonnes. “With the monsoon season behind us, we must accelerate operations and make up for the lost output,” he said.

Reiterating that coal mining remains SCCL’s core activity despite diversification into other ventures, the CMD directed officials from all departments — including personnel, safety and administration — to ensure efficiency and timely disposal of all pending matters. He warned that negligence or laxity in performance would not be tolerated.

Reviewing progress on new projects, Balram instructed that the VK Open Cast Mine at Kothagudem, which has received all statutory approvals, must produce at least six lakh tonnes of coal by March 2026. He also directed officials to expedite clearances for other new projects, adding that four new mines should become operational within the year.