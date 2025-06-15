Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Stop transport of G14, G 15 grade coal: Sinagreni CMD
Kothagudem: In order to provide quality coal to the consumers, the Singareni general managers of all areas were instructed to stop the transport of...
Kothagudem: In order to provide quality coal to the consumers, the Singareni general managers of all areas were instructed to stop the transport of G14 and G15 grade coal from the company and instead make arrangements to supply G13 grade coal.
On Saturday, CMD N Balaram conducted a review meeting with directors and general managers of the company in which he said, “It has been observed that it is not easy for small scale industries to bring their required small quantity of coal to Singareni areas. For their convenience, concerned officials have been instructed to examine the possibilities of setting up a coal sales centre near Hyderabad.”
“Permissions should be obtained immediately for setting up a quarry for collecting sand from the Godavari river for sand stowing in underground mines in Bhupalapally area,” he said.