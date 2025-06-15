Stop transport of G14, G 15 grade coal: Sinagreni CMD

Kothagudem: In order to provide quality coal to the consumers, the Singareni general managers of all areas were instructed to stop the transport of G14 and G15 grade coal from the company and instead make arrangements to supply G13 grade coal.

On Saturday, CMD N Balaram conducted a review meeting with directors and general managers of the company in which he said, “It has been observed that it is not easy for small scale industries to bring their required small quantity of coal to Singareni areas. For their convenience, concerned officials have been instructed to examine the possibilities of setting up a coal sales centre near Hyderabad.”

“Permissions should be obtained immediately for setting up a quarry for collecting sand from the Godavari river for sand stowing in underground mines in Bhupalapally area,” he said.