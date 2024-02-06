Storm in Mahbubnagar civic Body: Anand Goud set to replace Koramoni Narsimhulu as Municipal Chairman

Mahabubnagar: In a surprising turn of events, the municipal landscape of Mahabubnagar is undergoing a significant transformation, with Anand Goud poised to be sworn in as the new Municipal Chairman, replacing the incumbent Koramoni Narsimhulu.

The political upheaval stems from a wave of defections from the BRS party to the Congress, marking a major shift in allegiance among councilors.

The BRS party, facing a substantial defeat in Mahabubnagar, saw a substantial number of councilors breaking their silence after five years of fear and hesitation. The majority of councilors, who were previously reluctant to challenge the dominance of former Minister Srinivas Goud and the BRS government, have now openly defected to the Congress party. In a bold move, they launched a successful no-confidence motion to oust Koramoni Narsimhulu and pave the way for Anand Goud’s appointment as the new Municipal Chairman.

Internal differences within the BRS party had been simmering for some time, with disgruntled councilors awaiting the opportune moment. The political landscape shifted rapidly after Srinivas Goud lost in the recent assembly elections, and Congress candidate Yennam Srinivas Reddy emerged victorious. Within a month, more than 35 BRS councilors decided to abandon their party and align with Congress, sparking a revolt and the subsequent no-confidence motion.

The motion garnered 36 votes in favor of the Congress party out of the 49 councilors, leading to the unequivocal decision to elect Anand Goud, a councilor from the 21st ward, as the new Municipal Chairman. While the district collector G Ravi Nayak has issued a detailed notification regarding the appointment, discussions are ongoing for the selection of the deputy chairman, with more than four individuals vying for the position.

The defection of councilors from the BRS party to the Congress party is attributed to the alleged dictatorial behavior of former Minister Srinivas Goud and the perceived ineffectiveness of Chairman Narsimhulu. Councilors expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of autonomy in their roles and claimed to have faced harassment over the past four years. They cited a failure to undertake development work in their respective wards, with funds not being released by the BRS government.

Councilors expressed a desire to work closely with the Congress government to implement development programmes in their areas, emphasizing their commitment to serving their constituents independently.