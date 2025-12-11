Stranded in moscow, city youth returns home with Owaisi’s help

Hyderabad: A youngster from the city, Mohammed Ahmed, who had been stranded in Moscow, Russia, has safely returned to India following the intervention of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

According to sources, Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Khairtabad, was allegedly cheated by a Mumbai agent under the pretext of getting a job in Russia, but instead found himself fighting alongside the Russian Army. On October 16, Ahmed released a video pleading with the Indian Government to bring him back to his home town. Ahmed said he was duped by a Mumbai-based Trust Consultancy, after being promised a construction job in Russia.

Believing in agents and the prospects of working abroad, Ahmed departed India on April 25. However, Ahmed found himself fighting against the Ukrainian soldiers along the border. Ahmed faced difficulties in Moscow and was unable to return home without official assistance. Upon learning of the situation, Asaduddin Owaisi took up the matter promptly and coordinated efforts through the authorities concerned to ensure Ahmed’s safe repatriation. Ahmed arrived in Hyderabad safely and was reunited with his family.