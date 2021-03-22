Strictly enforce budget proposals: RTC union

Musheerabad: The CITU-affiliated TSRTC Staff & Workers' Union has demanded that the State government strictly implement the budget proposals with regard to RTC,while noting the proposal of allocating Rs1,500 crore in the current budget and provide a similar amount from non-budget funds.

Ch Ramchandar, president, and V S Rao, general secretary, in a statement said that the government's admission of RTC problems getting complicated on account of rising fuel prices indicated that it agreed that not all was well with the State-owned undertaking.

They stated that the government had released Rs550 crore as against the budget allocation of Rs720 crore in 2019-20. Likewise, in the case of reimbursement of Rs915.58 crore in 1920-21 financial year, the government released Rs650 crore in cash and Rs350 crore as loan. Both the payments were shown in this year's budget.

The two leaders said in the current budget, Rs1,500 crore was proposed to be set apart for RTC. "It remains to be seen how the amount would be released."

They demanded implementation of the 2017 wage agreement and payment of 50 per cent PRC dues of 2013, while pointing out that a wage agreement was due from April this year.