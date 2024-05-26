Strong winds with heavy rain disrupt public life

Live
Just In
Highlights
The recent strong winds and heavy rains in Gadwal district have caused significant disruption, particularly on the Gadwal, Aija road where falling
Gadwal: The recent strong winds and heavy rains in Gadwal district have caused significant disruption, particularly on the Gadwal, Aija road where falling
trees have impeded vehicular traffic. While motorists and commuters face challenges, farmers are welcoming the rain.
Heavy rains over the past few days in Gadwal have led to flooded roads and disrupted vehicular traffic, causing significant difficulties for motorists and passengers. Despite these challenges, the rains have brought much-needed relief to farmers by providing sufficient water to revive crops after a severe drought. Officials are actively working to address the issues caused by the rains, including repairing flooded roads and implementing flood relief measures.
