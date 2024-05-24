Live
Student’s death sparks protest in Telangana paramedical college
Tension prevailed at a private paramedical college in Bhadrachalam town of Telangana on Friday after a nursing student died under suspicious circumstances.
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at a private paramedical college in Bhadrachalam town of Telangana on Friday after a nursing student died under suspicious circumstances.
The deceased student’s relatives and students staged a protest at Maruthi Paramedical College, leading to a tense situation.
P. Karunya (18) was found in an unconscious state and a pool of blood in the college premises early Thursday.
The student allegedly had a head injury. She was shifted to a government hospital where she succumbed on Thursday night.
Angry over the incident, her relatives launched a protest at the college on Friday. They reached the college in a rally from the hospital. College students also joined the protest, demanding justice for Karunya’s family.
The protesters also tried to attack the chairman of the college. However, police intervened to save him.
The girl’s family suspects that someone assaulted her in the hostel and pushed her down from an upper floor. Police said they were investigating the case.