Students immerse in nature in Chilkur forest
TGFDC organises ‘Rock Bay Nature Camp’ at the Forestrek Park of Manchirevula under the brand name ‘Deccan Woods & Trails’
Hyderabad: To encourage people to connect with nature and make them aware of the importance of forests, the Telangana Forest Development Corporation Ltd (TGFDC) organised “Rock Bay Nature Camp” at the Forestrek Park of Manchirevula in Chilkur Reserve Forest under the brand name ‘Deccan Woods & Trails’ on Saturday. As many as 66 students joined the camp which started with Nature Walk, and children were explained uses of trees in-between the walk.
The camp started with Nature Walk, and children were explained uses of trees in-between the walk. Later all the participants were taken to adventure activities zone, for rock climbing, rappelling, commandonet and skywalk etc. Executive Director, Eco-Tourism, Ranjeet Nayak said: “Today, the participants are much hampered by their lack of interaction with nature. We will organise only alcohol prohibited camps, where each and every family can participate and immerse in the nature, “ he added.