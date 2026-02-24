Students must develop scientific temper: DEO

District Educational Officer Ramesh Kumar stated that students should develop a scientific temper from the school level and observe the happenings around them with a research-oriented approach. He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory programme of the District-Level Physics and Chemistry Talent Test on Monday at the Zilla Parishad Girls High School, as part of the National Science Day celebrations.

He advised students to enhance their knowledge of science and technology in tune with changing times. He suggested that smartphones should be used not only for entertainment but also as tools for learning and knowledge development.

He pointed out that online platforms such as Khan Academy, Google, and YouTube can be effectively used to improve interest in science.

Three students who excelled at the district-level examination and were selected for the state level were felicitated with mementos and cash prizes by the DEO. Deekshitha, a Class IX student from ZPHS Sirisawada, secured first place, while Harshavardhan from the same school stood second. Kiran Sagar, a Class IX student from ZPHS Balmur, secured third place.