Subdued celebrations at Bhadradri

Bhadrachalam: With the entire country facing lockdown, subdued celebrations marked Ram Navami in the two Telugu states in general and Bhadrachalam in particular.

The celestial wedding which is held with great pomp and show every year with people from across both the states throng the venue and offerings from the state government as well as various heads of the Mutts and Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams pour in turned out to be a simple affair with less than 50 people, which includes Minister for Endowments Indrakaran Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Advisor to the Government

K V Ramanachary, participating in the Kalyanam. They offered the traditional silk robes and Mutyala Talambralu.

Since 1963, this event was held at Mithila Stadium near the temple but this time since no congregation was allowed and temples across the two states are closed, the ritual was conducted inside the temple premises.

For the first time, temple authorities wanted to earn some revenue by dividing the venue into different categories and sell tickets online. Though the authorities proposed the God disposed and they had to return the money.

However, the ritual was conducted amid chanting of Vedic hymns by the priests. The Governors and Chief Ministers of both the states greeted the people on the occasion.