  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Surveillance on fake seeds in Nagar Kurnool district: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Surveillance on fake seeds in Nagar Kurnool district: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath
x
Highlights

A special team of ten police officers has been formed to keep vigil on fake seeds

Nagarkurnool: In Telangana state, the government has issued orders to take strict action against selling adulterated seeds to the farmers. As a part of that, a special team of 10 people was formed under the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath to keep vigil on adulterated seeds in Nagar Kurnool district.

This team along with the Agriculture Officer is advised to check the seeds available in the fertilizer shops in Nagar Kurnool district and ensure that quality seeds are available to the farmers. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that if adulterated seeds are sold to farmers, legal action will be taken against them.

He said that the team formed to keep vigil on these adulterated seeds is working under CCS CI Shankar, which includes Vangur SI Mahender, Tadur SI Mahesh, Lingala SI Jagan Mohan. There are other police personnel

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X