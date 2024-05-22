Surveillance on fake seeds in Nagar Kurnool district: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath

Nagarkurnool: In Telangana state, the government has issued orders to take strict action against selling adulterated seeds to the farmers. As a part of that, a special team of 10 people was formed under the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath to keep vigil on adulterated seeds in Nagar Kurnool district.

This team along with the Agriculture Officer is advised to check the seeds available in the fertilizer shops in Nagar Kurnool district and ensure that quality seeds are available to the farmers. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that if adulterated seeds are sold to farmers, legal action will be taken against them.

He said that the team formed to keep vigil on these adulterated seeds is working under CCS CI Shankar, which includes Vangur SI Mahender, Tadur SI Mahesh, Lingala SI Jagan Mohan. There are other police personnel