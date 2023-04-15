Suryapet: Dr Ambedkar symbol of knowledge and intelligence says Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: Describing Ambedkar as a symbol of knowledge and intelligence, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that the Constitution written by the Dalit icon is a safeguard for the country.

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanthi on Friday, Ambedkar's bronze statue was garlanded at Suryapet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that for keeping Ambedkar's spirit alive, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao not only named the Telangana Secretariat after Ambedkar but also installed a 125 foot tall statue of that great man in the heart of the capital.

He said that the real tribute we pay to Baba Saheb is to implement his ideas.

He said that Ambedkar's commitment to economic and social equality is the backbone of democracy.

Later, the minister felicitated the employees who have rendered best services in the public sector and handed over certificates of appreciation.

Additional Collector Hemant Keshav Patil, Zilla Parishad Vice Chairman Gopagani Venkat Narayana Goud, district Library Chairman Nimmala Srinivas Goud, Municipal Chairman Perumala Annapoornamma, Chivvemla MPP Kumari Babu Naik, ZPTC Sanjeeva Naik, Councilors Jyoti Sri Vidya and others participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi was celebrated in a grand note in erstwhile Nalgonda district in a grand manner. Garlanding of the statues and pictures of Ambedkar, conduct of blood donation camps, community lunches and rallies mark the day.