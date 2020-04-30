Suryapet: Essential commodities distributed to 600 BPL families

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, along with Urban Local Body Chairperson Annapurna, distributed essential commodities to 600 poor people, who do not have white ration cards, at a programme at the municipal office in Suryapet on Thursday.



Jagadish said coronavirus is under control across the State due to the efforts and measures being taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Stating that more number of positive cases were recorded in Suryapet, he stated that corona cases in the district were reduced due to advanced precautionary measures. Of the total 83 corona positive patients, 16 were recovered and will be discharged very soon. He exuded confidence that the district will soon become corona-free.

The Minister he warned to take stern action against persons, who make people panic by propagating false and fake news on corona on social platforms. All measures were taken to supply vegetables, fruits and essential commodities to Muslims and others during Ramzan festival. he added.

OSD Venugopal Reddy, ZP vice-chairman Venkat Narayan Goud, District Library chairman N Srinivas Goud, Municipal vice-chairman P Kishore, Municipal Commissioner Ramanujula Reddy and others were participated.