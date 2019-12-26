Suryapet: Five generations celebrate old woman's 100th birthday

Arvapally (Suryapet): What a pleasant moment was for the old lady when five generations of his family gathered at her granddaughter's house to celebrate her 100th birthday at Arvapally mandal in Suryapet district on Thursday.



According to the sources, Palavarapu Ramulamma of Itukulapahad village in Shaligowraram mandal in Nalgonda district became 100 year-old on Thursday. Family members of Laxmi Narsamma informed that still she is doing her activities herself independently and has good memory.

speaking to media, Ramulamma expressed her pleasure over-celebrating her centenary birthday with family members of five generations and informed that taking food at right time and inviting life as it is are her secrets for long living.

she advised the youth that do not run behind the money by ignoring love and affection of loved ones which are priceless.

in this birthday bash programme five generations kin of Laxinarasamma , daughters ISugunamma , Ch Danalaxmi, grandsons I Somaiah-Kavitha, I Jagathi-Radha, granddaughters K Laxmi , GRupa ,K Rani, Saritha, Subadra, Manjula, Madavi, Prasad, Srinu, Ramesh participated in the birthday celebration.