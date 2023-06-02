Suryapet: G Jagadish Reddy pooh-poohs BJP’s tall claim of development

Suryapet : Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday challenged Union Minister Kishan Reddy to compare the development of Telangana with that of Gujarat, a state ruled by the BJP for the past 25 years.

Expressing disappointment, he pointed out that despite the BJP’s claims of “double engine governments,” Gujarat has seen little progress. Minister Jagdish Reddy made these remarks during a media interaction in Suryapet on Friday.

Addressing the issue of job creation, Jagdish Reddy expressed his willingness to engage in discussions on this crucial matter. He emphasised that Telangana has generated more employment opportunities than any BJP-ruled State in the past nine years. Furthermore, he highlighted that Congress emerged victorious in Karnataka due to the absence of a viable alternative party.

Minister Jagdish Reddy observed that parties other than Congress and BJP are finding success in regions where alternatives exist. He criticised the BJP’s activities in Telangana as mere circus acts aimed at maintaining their presence in the State. He asserted that Union Minister Kishan Reddy lacks the moral authority to speak about Telangana’s progress. He advised Kishan Reddy to allocate funds according to the State’s needs to foster trust among the people, highlighting the absence of such actions at the grassroots level.

Minister Jagdish Reddy added that BJP’s conspiracies will not bear fruit in Telangana, emphasiszing the overwhelming support of the entire Telangana for Chief Minister KCR.

He warned Union Minister Kishan Reddy that baseless comments made against the ruling BRS party will be met with a befitting response from the people.

BRS leaders and Municipal Vice Chairman Kishore took were also present on the occasion.