Suryapet: Seven crest gates of Musi project lifted

Musi (Suryapet): In view of increased inflows in Musi project, seven crest gates were lifted by one feet at 9 am and released 4,600 cusecs of flood water to downstream on Wednesday

Heavy rains in Hyderabad, Warangal and Janagon areas and surrounding areas of Musi catchment area have brought heavy flood water into the project through Musi and Bikkeru streams. The full storage capacity of the Musi Reservoir is 645 feet (4.46 TMCs), while the water level on Wednesday morning reached 642.5 feet (4 TMCs).

District official of Irrigation department of Suryapet Ramesh lifted gate No. 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11, 70 cusecs water is being released to the right canal and 150 cusecs to the left canal. Project DE Chandrasekhar Reddy and AE are at the project to assess the inflows of the reservoir in order to take steps to raise the gates accordingly. DE Chandrasekhar advised the farmers of Musi River belt villages located in Nalgonda and Suryapet districts to be vigilant as the Musi gates were raised. Sheep, cattle herders, farmers and fishermen were advised not to venture into Musi.

Officials said construction of the check dams would resume only after the project gates were completely lowered and the water flow in the river come to normal.