Suspension of work in Telangana High Court till May 29

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the extension of lockdown by the Government of Telangana till May 29, the suspension of the regular Judicial and Administrative work in the High Court is also extended till that date.

However, in addition to attending extreme urgent matters through video conferencing, the High Court will continue to take up the final hearing, pending admission, and other matters as decided by the Judges as per the roster.

Advocates/Government Pleaders/Standing Counsels, who have no video- conferencing in their offices, may address the Court from the control rooms established in the State Judicial Academy, Secunderabad, and also for any assistance they may contact the five-digit helpline number 14637.

A notification has been released by the High Court Registrar General on Thursday in this effect.

Consequent to the lockdown declare by the Govt. of Telangana, the Subordinate Courts and Tribunals working under the High Court, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, Mediation and Arbitration Centre, High Court Legal Services Committee and Telangana State Judicial Academy shall remain close till May 29 or until further orders.

The cases which are listed up to May 29 shall be adjourned automatically to a working day after one month, which shall be uploaded in the District Court Website.

All the Judicial Officers are instructed to take up the hearing of the cases ripe for disposal, in addition to urgent civil and criminal matters through video-conference.