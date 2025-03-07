T-Fiber starts connecting villages in RR to digital world

Rangareddy: As part of the Telangana government’s initiative to establish and expand the state-of-the-art digital network infrastructure in the state through introducing T-Fiber project, the works started shaping accordingly especially in remote villages of the Rangareddy district.

In order to size up the work taken up under the project, the district collector C Narayana Reddy on Wednesday made a visit to Hajipalle village of Farooq Nagar mandal in the district and took stock of the T-Fiber broadband connectivity services.

The MD of T-Fiber service, Praveen, explained to the Collector about the whole idea of broadband services and the established infrastructure being grounded in the village through a map and through physical verifications.

According to Praveen, the broadband service has been provided to atleast 170 households in the gram panchayat that facilitates them to get access to OTT, live TV, virtual desktop (using TV as a computer) coupled with free internet services on any type of television.

The government rolled-out the T-Fiber project in December 2024, with an aim to connect the gram panchayats (GPs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) in all the 33 districts of the state.

The project will help provide affordable high speed broadband connectivity to all homes, government offices and enterprises in the state.

To shape the project, the government established a separate wing called Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation limited to roll out optic fiber and network infrastructure across the state. Besides, All the Rythu Vedikas will also have fiber connectivity enabling the farmers to access internet services.

The team of officials visited a high school in the gram panchayat and checked how the students are learning the lessons through T-SAT mode besides taking a stock of facilities being provided to them under T-Fiber connectivity services.