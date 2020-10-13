Take A Look At The Amendments Made To The 4 Bills That Were Passed In The Telangana Assembly Session

It is already known that, Telangana IT and Municipal Affairs Minister KTR has introduced the amendments to the GHMC Amendment Bill today in the morning session of Telangana Assembly. Along with this bill even amendments have been introduced for 3 other laws as well. Here are the 4 bills: GHMC Amendment Bill – 2020, Indian Stamp Bill (Telangana) 2020, Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill - 2020 and Telangana Agriculture Land Amendment Bill (Conversion Non-Agricultural Land) - 2020.

Speaker of the house Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has given his approval to GHMC bill and thus it was successfully passed in the assembly. After having a small discussion with the opposition parties about the amendments about all these laws, KTR has answered to the questions which were posed by the opposition party MLA's.

Take a look at the amendments made to the laws…

1. GHMC Amendment Bill

According to the new amendments, there will be a 50 per cent reservation for the women. KTR also said that when the corporation elections were held in 2015, 50 per cent of the seats were reserved and allocated for the women. The intention of this amendment is to give a big boost to women's empowerment. KTR said that the reservations of the BCs will continue the same.

2. Indian Stamp Bill (Telangana) 2020

GHMC also approved a 10 per cent green budget. It was just 2.5 per cent earlier and now the raised to 10 per cent. According to the report released by the Central Government, the green cover in Telangana has increased by 5 to 6 per cent. Even in Panchayat Raj and Municipal Act, 10 per cent of the budget has been allocated to the Green Cover. KTR said the facility would be used to turn the city into a green city from the concrete jungle.

3. Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill – 2020

The approval for the formation of four types of ward volunteer committees has been done in the assembly. KTR said that we are going to bring in four types of committees with the participation of the people. He also doled out that, 50 per cent of women will have active participation in these 4 committees. He clarified that we are setting up Youth Committee, Women's Committee, Senior Citizen Committee and Eminent Citizen Committees. Opportunity is open to all sections of the people. The Minister also explained that meetings would be held for every three months and the modalities for the management of the committees would be announced soon.