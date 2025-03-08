Take all steps to prevent drinking water issues: Revuri

Hanamkonda: Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy on Friday directed officials to take special measures to prevent drinking water shortages during the summer. He conducted a review meeting with the Mission Bhagiratha and RWS officials at the MLA camp office in Parkal.

Reddy emphasised the need for officials to visit all villages in the constituency and ensure proper water supply. He instructed them to clean overhead tanks regularly and conduct water quality checks without fail.

The MLA urged officials to identify areas prone to water shortage in advance and monitor supply in those locations. He directed that water be supplied through Mission Bhagiratha to prevent any disruptions during summer. He stressed importance of preparing a comprehensive action plan to address drinking water issues, obtaining necessary approvals, and carrying out maintenance works effectively.