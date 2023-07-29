Take relief works as challenge -KTR to officials

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday called on the officials to take the relief measures as a challenge in the prevailing situation and exhorted them to move ahead with greater commitment.

The minister said that the State government was prepared to provide any form of assistance in this regard. Recalling that leaves for all staff were canceled, he directed the officials to coordinate with other departments for the relief works. The MA&UD Minister emphasized the utmost importance of preventing any loss of life. The Minister had a teleconference on the necessary tasks following the heavy rains that hit Telangana last week. During the meeting, various topics were discussed in detail, including measures to prevent waterborne diseases, provision of safe drinking water, sanitation management, and the rehabilitation of highways and other arterial roads to ensure they are motorable again.

The Minister said that water bodies in cities and towns were full and instructed the officials to monitor them regularly. If need be, they have to be emptied according to the guidelines, after consulting Irrigation department officials. He asked them to shift people from low lying areas if necessary. Control rooms have to be set up in all districts including Hyderabad to coordinate the relief works.

The Minister issued directions to ensure that towns and highways are cleared of the accumulated mud. He emphasized that roads in towns should be made motorable and that necessary temporary repairs should be undertaken.

The Minister emphasized the need for sanitation drives in all towns and instructed officials to provide additional staff and vehicles if necessary. Rama also emphasized undertaking large-scale programmes for bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite, and mosquito repellent spraying. Additionally, he mentioned the use of dewatering pumps to drain accumulated water.

The Minister asked the officials to raise awareness among people about the importance of boiling and filtering water before drinking. Additionally, the minister instructed them to collaborate with Mission Bhagiratha officials to promptly fix leaks in pipelines and ensure the chlorination of drinking water.

Rama Rao directed the officials to coordinate with District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) for medical and health programmes. He instructed them to demolish the remaining dilapidated buildings. Furthermore, he asked officials to coordinate with Electricity department officials regarding repair works.