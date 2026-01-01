Take up Bhadradri shrine expansion as for Agama Shastra principles

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao on Wednesday reviewed the Master Plan for the development of the Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple with Endowments Commissioner Harish here on Wednesday.

During the review held at the Secretariat, the minister directed officials to undertake the expansion of the temple’s mada streets and surrounding infrastructure strictly in accordance with Agama Shastra principles. He said the expansion works should be completed in a phased manner over three years and the final master plan designs prepared by architects and Agama experts should be approved by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy before execution.

The minister noted that land acquisition, which had been a major hurdle for the temple’s development for several years, has now been completed following the release of Rs 34 crore by the State government on the directions of the Chief Minister. With land acquisition completed, works related to mada veedhi widening, prakaram construction and other infrastructure development can now commence, he said.

Tummala said the foundation stone for the temple expansion works will be laid by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He added that the development of Bhadrachalam as a “Temple City” on the lines of Ayodhya will enhance pilgrim facilities while preserving the spiritual and cultural heritage of the historic temple built by Bhakta Ramadasu in 1664.

The minister also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu, scheduled to commence on July 23, 2027. He instructed officials to make arrangements on the scale of the Kumbh Mela, anticipating the arrival of lakhs of devotees for temple darshan and holy dips in the Godavari river.

He called for coordinated planning among all departments to ensure adequate bathing ghats, accommodation facilities, medical camps, sanitation, drinking water and transport services. Special emphasis was laid on sanitation and crowd management to ensure a smooth and safe Pushkar event.

Recalling his experience as a minister during the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2003 and 2015, Tummala shared key planning insights with the Endowments Commissioner.

He said the 2027 Pushkaralu, to be held under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, should enhance the prestige of the state and leave a lasting impression on devotees.