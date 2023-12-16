Talent of Singoor Gurukul students in National level painting competition

Principal CH. Ramakrishna and art teacher MP Shripad said that 50 students of Singoor Social Welfare Gurukula School and College Boys of Pulkal Mandal have won 50 prizes in the National level Art competition and they were selected for International Art competition these Competitions were organized at the National level in the name of Rangotsav head quartered from Mumbai in the month of September.

Among the students who participated in this competition, D.Harshith 7/A got 2nd prize , S.Anand got 4 th prize ,G.Ronak got Art merit Award and many more prizes were bagged by the student 34 gold medals and 9 bronze medal and 4 consolation prizes in Greeting Card Making, tattoo making,Handwriting,Cartoon Making, Coloring ,

Sketching , photography are the events organized of . Similarly, Principal CH Ramakrishna along with Vice principal N.Uday Kiran presented with the Indian Art Mark Award and Art Teacher MP Sripad was presented with the Indian Art and Culture Award, all the students and teachers have participated in the program more enthusiastically.