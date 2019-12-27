Tandur: Venders demand removal of barricades at shops

Tandur: Local businessmen approached the town police to remove the barricades placed in front of their shops. Police outrightly denied their appeal saying that the barricades were placed there to regulate the traffic.

DSP Lakshmi Narayana visited the business center at Gandhi Chowk here on Thursday. He asked the businessmen to cooperate with the police. The merchants said that their businesses were slowing down because of the barricades.

The DSP said the traffic issues were cropping up as shopkeepers were extending their business on to roads. He said he would give a thought to remove barricades if they did not extend their business area.