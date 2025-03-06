Task Force police busts ganja-selling gang, arrests 8

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force West Zone Team and Jubilee Hills Police apprehended eight persons involved in selling and consuming ganja, near Ganapathi Complex, Srinagar Colony. Police seized two kg of ganja from their possession.

The police arrested peddlers Adunuri Shivaji and Kakithapalli Hemasundara Nagaraju and sub-peddlers Gade Sai Tejashwara Reddy, Garlapati Hema Vamsi, Palakurthi Srikanth and consumers M Jahangir, Kunchala Uday Venkat and Doma Rakesh.

According to police, a Task Force team raided a flat at Ganapathi Complex, Srinagar Colony, and apprehended eight persons involved in the illegal sale of ganja. During the operation, five accused were caught red-handed while packing dry ganja into small packets for sale, while three others were found waiting to purchase the narcotic substance. The accused Shivaji, Nagaraju, Hema Vamsi, Tejashwara, and Srikanth – had been running this illegal trade for years. Shivaji and Nagaraju procured ganja from Amjad, a supplier from Rajendra Nagar Chowk, Parli, Maharashtra.

The arrested individuals, along with the seized contraband, were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal action.

The Commissioner’s Task Force issues a strict warning to all those involved in the drug trade – anyone found peddling, consuming, or aiding drug-related activities will face the full force of the law. Drug trafficking is a serious crime that not only ruins the lives of the accused but also affects countless families and the future of the youth. Legal action will be taken against offenders with severe punishment, including long-term imprisonment and hefty fines.

The public is requested to be vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities to law enforcement authorities. Your cooperation is crucial in making Hyderabad a drug-free city. If you come across any drug peddling or suspicious activities, immediately inform the police by dialling 100.