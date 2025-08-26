TCA alleges quid pro quo between KTR and HCA office bearers

Hyderabad: Alleging a large-scale quid pro quo between former minister KT Rama Rao and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) office bearers (2015–2023) and misappropriation of funds, manipulated elections, duplicate audits, fraudulent club activities and financial irregularities, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) on Monday urged the Chief Minister for an expanded CID probe and the support the recognition of TCA with BCCI in the interest of Telangana Youth.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the TCA submitted the details of ‘grave irregularities and large-scale corruption’ in the HCA between 2015–2023, arising out of the quid-pro-quo nexus between former Minister KTR, his relatives, and certain HCA office bearers. They alleged that this collusion had enabled systematic loot of HCA funds, caused financial losses to the state and Union Governments, cheated taxpayers, manipulated HCA elections, and Created a fraudulent and corrupt cricketing ecosystem in Telangana, denying fair opportunities to youth.

The TCA general secretary Dharam Guruva Reddy pointed out that Quid Pro Quo and political interference- As per the HCA Annual Report (2015–16), KTR was nominated to the BCCI’s IT and Data Management Sub-Committee (despite BCCI rules prohibiting ministers from holding such posts). His brother-in-law Rajendra Pakala’s company M/s EventsNow.com was awarded exclusive IPL ticketing contracts and in return, KTR intervened to relax HCA’s Rs 14 crore property tax dues, permitting repayment in small instalments of only Rs 25 lakhs per year.

The nexus between politicians and HCA officials eroded the credibility of cricket administration in Telangana. Despite earlier complaints before ACB, Police, and ED, no action was taken due to political interference. Only recently, CID arrests have begun. However, the investigation must be expanded to cover the last 10 years of irregularities, including duplicate clubs and money laundering.