TDP to hold poll strategy meeting in Hyderabad on Jan 23

  • The meeting will be chaired to chalk out an action plan for Assembly polls in Telangana
  • The same will be discussed with the party chief N Chandrababu Naidu after the meeting

Hyderabad: In a move to prepare a political strategy in Telangana for 2023 assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party convened the party's state unit extended meeting at NTR Trust Bhavan on January 23.

State Party president Kasani Gyaneshwar Mudiraj. Party Politburo Members, Central Committee Members, State Committee Members, Parliament and Assembly Constituency Incharges will attend the meeting.

After meeting, the Telangana TDP unit leaders will meet party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the party's action plan in Hyderabad.

