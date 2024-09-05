Teachers’ Day Celebrations Held in Jogulamba Gadwal District

Gadwal: The role of teachers in shaping the future and development of students is crucial, said District Collector B.M. Santosh during the Teachers' Day celebrations held at the Ananta Functional Hall in the district headquarters on Thursday. The event, organized to honor the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, saw the felicitation of the district's best teachers.

Collector B.M. Santosh and Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy attended the event as chief guests. The program began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector emphasized that teachers play a pivotal role in a student's personality development and future success. He extended special thanks to the teachers of the Gadwal region for their dedicated service. The Collector also highlighted the importance of using modern technology in education and urged every teacher to adopt and mentor at least five students, helping them excel in their studies.

He further noted that a teacher's behavior significantly influences a student's character, and therefore, teachers should not only focus on academics but also encourage physical education. The Collector also announced funds under the Special Development Fund, with ₹60 lakhs allocated to the Government Girls High School, ₹75 lakhs to the Government Girls Junior College, ₹50 lakhs to ZPHS Revalapalli, and ₹30 lakhs to MPPS Bureddipalli.

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, in his address, stressed the importance of teachers in every field, stating that success in any area requires the support and guidance of teachers. He added that while a mother gives birth to a child, a teacher helps shape their future, and urged the teachers of the district to continue bringing honor to the region through their efforts.

A total of 53 teachers were recognized as the best in the district, with the District Collector, Gadwal MLA, and Additional Collector presenting them with certificates of appreciation, mementos, shawls, and garlands.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, Market Yard Chairman Hanumanthu, headmasters, teachers, and students