Telangana: 1 killed, 3 injured after lorry rams into bike in Wardhannapet

A person was dead on the spot and three other people suffered injuries after a lorry rammed into a bike and an auto-rickshaw here at Katryala village of Wardhannapet mandal on Warangal-Khammam road.

The deceased was identified as Sriramula Nagaraju (32). Passersby alerted the police who shifted the injured to MGM hospital. They registered a case against the lorry driver.

On Sunday night, a 50-year-old man was dead after being rammed by a car at Madhapur in Hyderabad. The Ferrari car was coming from Jubilee Hills when it rammed into Yesu Babu, who was working as a security guard at an under-construction building in Madhapur.

The Madhapur police registered a case against the car driver and shifted the body of the victim to Osmania General Hospital morgue.