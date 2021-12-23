Telangana: 15 injured as bus rams into lorry in Yadadri

As many as 15 people were injured after a TSRTC bus rammed into a lorry from rear end here at Jammapuram of Bhongir mandal on Thursday.

The police said that the a two-wheeler rider fell on the road and the lorry driver who noticed the accident stopped the vehicle. Due to the sudden braking of the lorry, a TSRTC bus belonging to Warangal depot rammed into the lorry.

The winshield of the bus was completely damaged in the mishap. Meanwhile, 15 of the total 65 passengers in the bus sustained injuries and were shifted to Bibinagar AIIMs and district government hospital. The bus conductor also suffered a hand fracture.

The police registered a case and took up the investigation.