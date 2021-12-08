Telangana: 3 persons brutally murdered in Nizamabad's Dichpally

Three persons were murdered here at Dichpally of Nizamabad on Tuesday night. The police said that unidentified assailants brutally attacked the people and slit their throat while they were sleeping in a mechanic shed near Nagpur gate.

The victims were found to be natives of Punjab and their identity is yet to be known.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the locals informed the police who rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and CLUES team. The police shifted the bodies for autopsy. They registered a case and formed special teams to nab the accused.

CCTV footage at the area is also being examined to identify the killers. An investigation is on.