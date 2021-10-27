Telangana: 302 polling centres set up for Huzurabad by-election

As many as 302 polling centres have been arranged for the forthcoming Huzurabad by-election in Telangana. The election campaign will end today i.e. 72 hours before the polling.

Officials said that there are more than 1,000 voters in 47 polling centres and the postal ballot has also been set up for elderly, disabled and COVID-19 patients.

A total of 2,36,859 voters will exercise there vote in the by-election of Huzurabad assembly constituency including 1,17,768 male voters, 1,19,090 female voters, 14 NRI voters, 149 service voters, 8,246 PW voters, one transgender voter. Among the total number of voters, 5,165 people were aged between 18-19 and 4,454 voters were aged about 80 years and above.

Huzurabad by-election is scheduled to be held on October 30 and the result will be announced on November 2.