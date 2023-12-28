Live
Just In
Telangana: 63 Covid cases recorded in State
Hyderabad: With the new Covid variant spreading fast across the State, a total of 63 cases were officially identified by Wednesday, of which 53 were from Hyderabad alone.
A day after the review meeting of Health Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha, the health officials increased the pace with which tests were being conducted. As per the official bulletin despite all the concerns being raised, till now only 63 positive cases have been recorded. Meanwhile, the health authorities began testing samples from hundreds of patients even in districts.
The health authorities who continued cautioning against the spread of the new variant have urged the citizens to take all precautions and use masks. The Health Department which has remained on alert after the spread of cases is also gearing up for the possibility of a surge in the number of cases in view of upcoming festivities for the New Year.