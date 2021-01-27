Telangana: 70 sheep died after van turns turtle in Mahabubabad

As many as 70 sheep died after a van transporting the sheep turned turtle in the wee hours of Wednesday here at Perumandlasankisa village of Dornakal of Mahabubabad district. Two people who were injured in the mishap were sent to local hospital for treatment.

The incident took place while the van with the flock was travelling from Gudur to Madhira when the driver lost control of the steering and the vehicle was overturned. The loss is estimated to be of several lakhs. A case has been registered by the police.