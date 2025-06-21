Telangana Announces 2% DA Increase for Electricity Employees

Telangana's Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka, announced that a 2 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) has been approved for electricity employees in the state. The enhanced DA will take effect from January of this year, benefiting a total of 71,417 employees and pensioners.

During his statement, Vikramarka emphasised the government's commitment to improving conditions for workers in the electricity sector. He expressed the aspiration for Telangana to serve as a guiding example for the rest of the country in this vital industry.