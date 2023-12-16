Telangana assembly elections: War of words between Congress and BRS in the house

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and BRS MLA KTR engaged in a war of words in assembly on the discussion over motion for thanks to Governor's speech. Revanth Reddy countered KTR's criticism by mentioning that some NRIs do not understand the value of democracy and suggested that those around KTR may have played a role in the alleged wrongdoings. He expressed his belief that in the next five years, the destruction that occurred will be revealed.f

Revanth Reddy also pointed out that KTR entered politics through the management quota and reminded everyone that it was the Congress party that gave political opportunities to KCR. Revanth Reddy proposed discussing all development issues before 2014 in one day if the opposition parties are willing.



Revanth Reddy emphasized the difference between having 49 percent and 51 percent in a democracy, stating that those with 51 percent form the government, while 49 percent holds little value. CM Revanth stated that there is a five-year period to investigate what happened and expressed his intention to conduct a thorough examination of the nine-year rule of BRS.



Earlier, BRS MLA KTR responded to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's speech criticising the Congress rule in the past. KTR also criticised the treatment of farmers during the Congress rule.