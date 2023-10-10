Telangana Assembly polls: Model Code of Conduct comes into force

♦ Flying squad and video team officials will be put into action for the control and movement of any cash, liquor, and freebies



Hyderabad: While referring to the announcement of the schedule for Telangana’s Assembly polls by the Election Commission of India, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect.

Speaking to media persons at BRKR Bhavan on Monday the CEO said that since MCC has come into force officials involved in election duty are deemed to be considered on deputation. Officials who are part of the flying squads and video teams will be put into action for the control and movement of any cash, liquor, and freebies. Answering questions over incidents involving the seizing of cash Vikas Raj said that those carrying cash should produce relevant documents in such scenarios. “There is also software for issuing authorisation by the officials beforehand. People have to give details, in case caught by the flying squad” explained the official while allaying fears of cash being seized by officials.

Incomplete affidavits are liable for rejection

Over the issue of incomplete affidavits being filed by the candidates, Vikas Raj said if any of the column is left blank the returning officer will issue a notice to the candidate to file their revised affidavit. “Even after such a notice, if the candidate still fails to fill all the columns, it is liable for rejection by the returning officer at the time of scrutiny. I request all the political parties and candidates to take care of this. In addition to these detailed guidelines special provision has been provided on publishing of criminal antecedents of candidates,” the official cautioned.

The official informed that the helpline 1950 will remain operational 24X7 for lodging complaints. There will also be special software named Integrated Expenditure Monitoring software which is being deployed by the Election Commission for the first time. “This is basically for correlating expenditure on elections by monitoring. Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMCs) will be certifying advertisements. Political parties and media organisations will have to follow this certification process,” he explained.

In addition to the party’s symbol the photograph of the candidate will also be pasted on the postal ballot and ballot paper displayed on the ballot unit of the EVM, he added.