  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Assembly Witnesses Heated Debate on Loans and Repayments

Telangana Assembly Witnesses Heated Debate on Loans and Repayments
x
Highlights

The Telangana Assembly held a short discussion on the state’s financial position, focusing on loans and their repayment.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly held a short discussion on the state’s financial position, focusing on loans and their repayment. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka countered allegations made by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao regarding the state’s debt.

“We released a white paper on the state’s financial condition immediately after assuming office,” Bhatti Vikramarka said, clarifying that Telangana’s total debt stands at ₹6.71 lakh crore.

Accusing Harish Rao of making baseless allegations, he remarked, “Harish Rao has a knack for twisting facts—portraying what doesn’t exist as real and ignoring what’s real.” He further alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders had accumulated ₹40,150 crore in pending bills, raising the combined debt, including pending bills, to ₹7.19 lakh crore.

Addressing concerns about the current government’s borrowing, Bhatti Vikramarka stated, “Since we assumed office, we have borrowed ₹52,118 crore.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick